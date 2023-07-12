‘I want to challenge myself’: Kevin Anderson returns from retirement

By Wesley Botton

Top-flight tennis star Kevin Anderson has emerged from retirement, a little more than a year after hanging up his racket.

Anderson told the ATP Tour website he would make his professional comeback at the Hall of Fame tournament in Newport next week, where the two-time Grand Slam finalist had received a wild card entry.

The 37-year-old player won the last of his seven career titles in Newport in 2021.

ALSO READ: Kevin Anderson was wayward, but will always be one of us

“I’m thrilled to make my return to the Tour in Newport,” Anderson said.

“Winning the Infosys Hall of Fame Open in 2021 was a special moment for me. I couldn’t think of a better place to make my comeback, and I’m excited to play on grass once again.”

Injury battles

Having struggled with multiple injuries, Anderson announced his retirement in May last year, closing out a memorable career which saw him carrying the flag as South Africa’s top-ranked player.

“It was tough. I was dealing with a lot of physical pain. Many parts of my body were making it difficult to compete the way I wanted to,” he said.

“Additionally, emotionally, and mentally, it was very challenging, and I felt the need to stop playing,”

After returning to the practice court earlier this year, however, the former world No 5 felt the desire to resurrect his career.

‘Exciting’ form

And after receiving an entry from the Newport organisers, despite not being ranked due to his inactivity, he grabbed the opportunity to return to competition.

“When I retired, I wasn’t sure if I would play again or not. Throughout most of last year, I didn’t plan to,” he said.

“However, a couple of months ago, I started hitting again and truly enjoyed being out there. My body felt much better, and I was excited about what I was doing with the tennis ball.

“It made me want to challenge myself again. I didn’t know if I would have the opportunity, but fortunately Newport has given me one, so I wanted to go out there and play again.”

Anderson competed in 48 Grand Slam tournaments between 2008 and 2022, reaching the finals of the US Open in 2017 and Wimbledon in 2018. He has also competed in the finals of 20 ATP Tour events.