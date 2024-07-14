Sport

Home » Sport

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

2 minute read

14 Jul 2024

05:09 pm

WATCH: SA’s Kgothatso Montjane and Yui Kamiji crowned Wimbledon champions

Montjane and Kamiji defeated Diede De Groot and Aniek van Koot 6-4, 6-4

WATCH: SA's Kgothatso Montjane and Yui Kamiji crowned Wimbledon champions

Kgothatso Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji of Japan with their Wimbledon trophies. Photo: X/@MtumeziNsindiso

South Africa’s wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji of Japan have won the 2024 Wimbledon women’s doubles title.

The pair defeated French duo Diede De Groot and Aniek van Koot 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets during an epic clash on Sunday.

This is Montjane’s third overall doubles Grand Slam title and her first Wimbledon title

Watch Kgothatso Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji win the 2024 Wimbledon’s women’s doubles final 

This victory will be a big one for Montjane and Kamiji, who were silver finalists in last year’s competition. 

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

Tennis Wimbledon

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Ramaphosa wishes Trump ‘speedy recovery’ after assassination attempt
News Jacob Zuma’s daughter weighs in on Matodzi’s VBS affidavit leak
News ‘I did not know’ – De Lille on R300m cybercrime theft at public works department
Local News Community Chat: Would you buy a lion?
News Former VBS boss Matodzi accuses Malema and Shivambu of ‘fleecing millions’ from bank

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES