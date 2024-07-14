WATCH: SA’s Kgothatso Montjane and Yui Kamiji crowned Wimbledon champions

Montjane and Kamiji defeated Diede De Groot and Aniek van Koot 6-4, 6-4

Kgothatso Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji of Japan with their Wimbledon trophies. Photo: X/@MtumeziNsindiso

South Africa’s wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji of Japan have won the 2024 Wimbledon women’s doubles title.

The pair defeated French duo Diede De Groot and Aniek van Koot 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets during an epic clash on Sunday.

This is Montjane’s third overall doubles Grand Slam title and her first Wimbledon title

Watch Kgothatso Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji win the 2024 Wimbledon’s women’s doubles final

A third Grand Slam title together for Yui Kamiji and Kgothatso Montjane 🇯🇵 🇿🇦



The No.1 seeds defeat Diede De Groot and Jiske Griffioen 6-4, 6-4 to secure the Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WSwm3mcLh4 July 14, 2024

This victory will be a big one for Montjane and Kamiji, who were silver finalists in last year’s competition.

This is a developing story