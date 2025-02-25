‘Breekpunt’: A tennis drama that hits harder than a backhand smash

'Breekpunt' serves up the thrilling ride of Ashleigh, a gutsy teen with big tennis dreams, and her battles both on and off the court.

Showmax has dropped the first trailer for Breekpunt, a gripping tennis drama that will premiere on 10 March 2025 and have new episodes every Monday.

Chelsea Thomas stars as Ashleigh, a fierce teenager battling to enter the international tennis scene. Her challenges go beyond the court, and the rewards are greater than any trophy.

Breekpunt reunites Chelsea with her Spinners and Arendsvlei co-star Cantona James, who plays a former tennis champ. The cast also features N’kone Mametja as her best friend, Nahum Hughes as her brother, South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) winner Lorcia Cooper Kumalo (Red Ink, Lockdown), and Sherman Faro (Thys Cupido in Arendsvlei) as her parents.

The series is produced by the award-winning Ochre Moving Pictures, directed by Nicola Hanekom, and written by Safta winner Quanita Adams.

Watch the trailer here:

Behind the scenes of ‘Breekpunt’

Chelsea shared the inside scoop on how she landed the role: “I was shooting Wyfie when I got the self-tape request. The production team moved the start date to accommodate me, and I’ll never forget how grateful I am.”

On her character Ashleigh: “She starts as a dreamer, with little support from her parents, but she’s determined to rise against all odds. I instantly loved her feisty spirit.”

When comparing herself to Ashleigh: “We’re both dreamers, but Ashleigh’s rebellious side contrasts my need to overthink. She’s gutsy, and I’m more cautious.”

Sharing the screen with Cantona again: “This time, we’re not love interests. It was exciting to explore a new dynamic. We’ve grown since our Arendsvlei days.”

On the cast: “Lorcia is my earth angel. She’s been a guiding light, and I’ve learned so much from her.”

Filming in Joburg: “The pace felt faster than Cape Town, but the experience was just as enriching.”

Tennis lessons for the role? “I had tennis lessons, but I have to give credit to my body double! I’m an actress, not a tennis player!”

Why watch Breekpunt? “The storylines are beautifully written, relatable, and full of dreams, plus the stellar cast!”

