OPINION: With billions up for grabs, LIV Golf is all about the money

Wesley Botton

One of the most controversial things to have hit the professional game in the modern era, the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series as a real force has largely been due to one element: money.

Of course, players who participated in this year’s inaugural series have offered various reasons for accepting invitations to compete in the Saudi-backed league. The reasons not to take part have also been widely expressed by players who have turned down invites.

But if those who have made the switch are honest, they’ll probably have to admit that the main reason for making the decision to ditch the PGA Tour has more to do with lucrative prize purses than anything else.

Big money

And considering just how much money is involved, it’s hard to blame them.

In the maiden LIV Golf campaign, which ended at the weekend, the top performers closed out their seasons with bags full of cash.

American player Dustin Johnson finished top of the final standings, raking in a total of R580 million, which is more than any player earned on the PGA Tour in the 2021/22 season.

Taking second place in the final standings, South Africa’s Branden Grace was also smiling all the way to the bank, pocketing R285 million.

Among the nine South Africans who signed up for the series, Charl Schwartzel was next best, finishing fifth overall and securing R130 million.

Charl Schwartzel lines up a putt during a LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament. Picture: Getty Images

Despite the clear split it has created in the sport, with participants forfeiting world ranking points by competing in the breakaway series, LIV Golf has already had an explosive impact.

The players the series has lured are among the best in the world, giving it significant credibility, and the 2023 LIV Golf campaign is likely to be packed with international stars once again.

Here to stay

A lot still needs to be resolved if the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are going to find a way to move forward together, and a quick google search offers a long list of reasons why the global elite should consider boycotting the controversial new series.

But we live in a world where money talks, and as long as organisers have enough of it to offer, it seems LIV Golf is here to stay.