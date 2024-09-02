Distance runner Louzanne Coetzee claims bronze at Paralympic Games

Coetzee broke her own national record to take third place.

Visually impaired distance runner Louzanne Coetzee returned to the podium on Monday morning, securing South Africa’s second medal of the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Coetzee, who earned silver in Tokyo three years ago, grabbed bronze in the women’s T11 1500m final.

This after Mpumelelo Mhlongo had bagged Team SA’s first medal of the Paris Games by winning gold in the men’s T77 100m final the night before.

Lying fifth with one lap to go, Coetzee launched a furious kick in the closing stages, chasing down Kenyan athletes Mary Njoroge and Nancy Koech.

The 31-year-old South African took third place in 4:35.49, breaking her own national record.

🥉 BRONZE MEDAL ALERT! 🥉



🏃‍♀️ Louzanne Coetzee just won bronze in the T11 1500m final with a Personal Best! 🇿🇦 What a race! 💚💛 #TeamSA #ForMyCountry #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/Tae8gBxb88 September 2, 2024

Up front, Ethiopian athlete Yayesh Tesfaw won gold, setting a new world record of 4:27.68, and China’s He Shanshan secured silver in 4:32.82.

Coetzee will compete in the T12 marathon on Sunday, as she targets another medal after bagging bronze in the 42km race at the Tokyo Games.

Other events

Later on Monday, Puseletso Mabote was set to compete in the men’s T63 100m final (7.40pm).

Triathlete Kirsty Weir, the only other South African turning out on day five of the Paris Games, was set to line up in the women’s PTS4 race at 12.40pm.