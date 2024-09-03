Team SA continue to struggle in Paralympic medal hunt

Sheryl James and Liezel Gouws finished fourth and fifth in the T37 400m sprint.

Sprinter Sheryl James in action at the Paralympic Games in Paris. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

While South Africans competed in three finals on Tuesday, they continued in their struggle to climb the medals table at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Experienced sprinter Sheryl James was the best of the SA team on day six of the multi-sport showpiece, holding on to take fourth place in the women’s T37 400m final.

James, who claimed bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago, completed the one-lap race in 1:06.88.

The 38-year-old athlete held off a challenge from 24-year-old compatriot Liezel Gouws, who finished fifth in 1:08.33, with Nataliia Kobzar of Ukraine winning gold in 1:00.92.

Swimming finals

In the swimming pool, Christian Sadie took fifth place in the men’s 100m backstroke S5 final.

Sadie touched the wall in 1:13.03, more than three seconds off the pace of Ukraine’s Yurii Shenhur who claimed the gold medal in 1:09.51.

👏 Christian Sadie finished 5th in the Men's 100m Backstroke S7 final with a time of 1:13.03! Well done, Christian! 🇿🇦#TeamSA #ForMyCountry #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/WQWL12B1iE — Team South Africa (@OfficialTeamRSA) September 3, 2024

Competing in his fourth final of the Paris Games, 19-year-old Nathan Hendricks finished seventh in the men’s 200m individual medley SM13 event.

Despite missing the podium, Hendricks received some consolation by setting an African record of 2:17.15.

Belarusian swimmer Ihar Boki, competing as a neutral athlete, won gold in a new world record of 2:02.03.

First-round heats

Earlier on Tuesday in the pool, Kat Swanepoel ended 11th in the women’s 50m backstroke S5 heats.

Swanepoel clocked 49.63 to break the African record, but she missed out on a spot in the final.

On the track, Tezna Abrahams was fifth in her first-round heat in the women’s T64 100m sprint.

The only T44 athlete competing in her race, Abrahams set a personal best of 31.17 seconds but was unable to find a spot in the final.

Boccia results

Elsewhere, in the boccia competition, Karabo Morapedi and Elanza Jordaan were eliminated from the BC3 mixed pairs division.

Morapedi and Jordaan lost 7-0 to Brazil in their opening pool match, and they went on to fall in a 10-0 defeat to Greece in their second contest.

After six days of competition in Paris, Team South Africa were lying in a tie for 47th position in the medals table with one gold and one bronze.

Multiple athletes in the SA team will be aiming for medals in Paris on Wednesday, including 100m gold medallist Mpumelelo Mhlongo, who goes in the men’s T64 long jump final at 8.30pm.