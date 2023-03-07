Massive prize purse on the line at co-sanctioned tournament

Sports Reporter

Players will compete for an increased prize purse of $1.5 million (R28 million) at the Jonsson Workwear Open, a co-sanctioned golf tournament taking place at Steyn City later this month.

The tournament, to be held between 23-26 March, forms part of the Sunshine Tour’s lucrative start to the 2023 season and the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai.

The inaugural event took place last year at the Durban Country Club, which is still undergoing renovations following the devastating floods which took place in April 2022.

JC Ritchie won the first edition of the tournament, having notched an impressive hole-in-one, and set a 54-hole Challenge Tour record score of 25-under along the way.

“This has now grown into a major international tournament offering even greater opportunities for our member professionals,” said Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt said after the tournament launch on Tuesday.

‘An enormous privilege’

As hosts of the event, Steyn City Properties chief executive Steven Louw said the estate was equally excited about the second edition of the tournament.

“It is an enormous privilege to host an event of this calibre on our course,” Louw said.

“Around South Africa, The Club at Steyn City is known to offer not only beautiful surrounds and a challenging layout, but also outstanding service. Being selected as a host of a DP World Tour event validates our belief that these attributes are of a world standard, and we are delighted to be able to share them.”

The tournament will be broadcast live on SuperSport, and for the first time, spectators will get access to Steyn City’s 18-hole Nicklaus Design championship course.