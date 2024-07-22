Medal hopes: Top five podium contenders for Team SA at Paris Olympics

From the swimming pool to the athletics track, South Africa will be targeting multiple medals.

Team South Africa won’t be targeting a record medal haul at the Olympic Games in Paris, but they will be confident of securing at least a few podium places at the quadrennial Games which officially opens on Friday.

We take a look at five of the nation’s top medal hopes in the French capital over the next few weeks.

Tatjana Smith (swimming)

At the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, Smith was the standout performer, securing two of South Africa’s three medals. And she will lead the charge again.

The 27-year-old former world record holder clocked the third fastest time in history in the 200m breaststroke at the national championships in Gqeberha in April, and she will line up among the favourites for gold in the French capital.

Smith will also turn out in the 100m breaststroke, and after bagging silver over two lengths in Tokyo, she should fancy her chances of another podium double.

Alan Hatherly (cycling)

Having climbed the global ranks in recent years, Hatherly is primed to challenge for a medal in the men’s cross-country mountain bike contest.

A former world U-23 champion, Hatherly was 26th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, at the age of 20, and he finished eighth in Tokyo a few years ago.

Ranked second in the world this year, he showed his form by winning a World Cup race in France last month, and the 28-year-old rider will be confident of putting up a fight in the chase for medals.

Alan Hatherly on his way to victory during a World Cup cross country race in France earlier this month. Picture: Piotr Staron/Getty Images

4x400m relay (athletics)

It has been seven years since the national athletics team earned a medal at a global championship, and their best chance of breaking the drought will be in the men’s 4x400m relay.

At the World Athletics Relays in Bahamas in May, the SA squad took second place in the final, and they have the quality and the depth to shine again in Paris.

And with 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk running the 200m individual event, instead of the 400m, he should have the energy to boost their medal hopes.

Jordy Smith (surfing)

A phenom in the world of surfing, Smith missed out on the sport’s Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago due to injury, but he looks ready to represent the country in Paris.

The 36-year-old Durbanite has finished among the top five overall in the annual World Surf League six times in his career, and he is currently ranked seventh in the 2024 campaign.

He might not be among the favourites for gold, but Smith’s experience, his consistency and his current form suggest he is in with a shout.

Jordy Smith in action during the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach in Australia earlier this year. Picture: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Akani Simbine (athletics)

If bridesmaids were selected for an Olympic wedding, Simbine would be the maid of honour.

You’ll hardly hear his name being mentioned from a global perspective when people discuss potential medallists in the blue riband 100m sprint, but he deserves more credit.

The 30-year-old national record holder has finished in the top five in the 100m final at the last two editions of the Games, and he’s in shape this year. In addition, he will anchor a powerful national team in the 4x100m relay, who also have a podium chance.

Akani Simbine (left) on his way to victory at a Diamond League meeting in China earlier this season. Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Other contenders

Middle-distance runner Prudence Sekgodiso is ranked third in the world in the women’s 800m event on the track, while the men’s rowing pair of John Smith and Christopher Baxter have also displayed good form this season, and they could spring a surprise.

Former British Open champion Ashleigh Buhai hasn’t been spectacular this year, but she has the experience to shine in the women’s golf tournament, and while they barely managed to qualify for the Games, the Blitzboks will be desperate to silence their critics in the men’s rugby sevens competition.