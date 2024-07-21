Simbine gives himself ‘huge’ confident boost as he targets Olympic medals

The national 100m record holder is aiming for the podium in individual and relay events.

Akani Simbine will lead South Africa’s medal charge on the track at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Hitting his peak with perfect timing, sprinter Akani Simbine says he’s “feeling good” just two weeks out from the men’s 100m event at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Simbine finished second against a strong field in the short dash at the Diamond League meeting in London on Saturday, setting a season’s best of 9.86 seconds – just 0.02 outside his own national record (9.84).

Finishing fast after a relatively slow start, he wasn’t able to close the gap on world champion Noah Lyles, who won the race in a personal best of 9.81. But he did shut down 21-year-old sensation Letsile Tebogo, the silver medallist at last year’s World Championships, who equalled his Botswana national record of 9.88 in third spot.

Noah Lyles wins the last 100m men's race before #Paris2024 with Akani Simbine and Letsile Tebogo coming in 2nd and 3rd in a photo finish 🔥#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/rNMQNkFzgK July 20, 2024

Simbine admitted there were some things he could still tweak in an attempt to sharpen up for the Paris Games, but he was delighted with his result in his final race before the multi-sport showpiece.

“It feels good and I’m happy with my race,” the 30-year-old sprinter told the World Athletics website.

“This is a huge confidence boost ahead of the Games, knowing the shape I’m in right now and knowing what we need to work on just in the last week.”

Medal hopes

Aside from the confidence he gained in his individual event, Simbine’s form was also a good sign for the SA 4x100m relay team, who are targeting a place on the podium in the French capital.

He is one of four members of the national relay squad who have run under 10.04 this year, along with 20-year-old Benjamin Richardson (9.86), teenager Bradley Nkoana (10.03) and US-based athlete Shaun Maswanganyi (10.03). The 4x100m team will also have the services of 18-year-old prodigy Bayanda Walaza, Sinesipho Dambile, and potentially 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk.

And with two opportunities to secure his first medal at the quadrennial showpiece, Simbine (a two-time Olympic 100m finalist) said he was eager to hit the track at the Stade de France.

“I’m feeling good going into the Games,” he said, “and I’m really excited for it.”

The men’s 100m final in Paris will be held on Sunday, 4 August and the 4x100m relay will be contested the following week.