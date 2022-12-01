‘It’s going to be a cracker’: Mthethwa calls on SA to support Netball World Cup

Wesley Botton

Government has called on South Africans to get behind the Netball World Cup, which will be hosted by an African city for the first time next year when it is held in Cape Town.

Speaking at the draw for the tournament on Wednesday night, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa urged people to participate in the various activations which had been launched in the build-up to the quadrennial showpiece, which he referred to as the biggest sports event to be hosted by South Africa since the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

“With the countdown clock ticking, we have decided to step up the publicity around the 2023 Netball World Cup,” Mthethwa said.

“We are encouraged to learn that the World Cup board has already achieved milestones like the launch of Netball Fridays, the activation of the countdown clock, the launch of the mascot (‘Letsatsi’, a meerkat) as well as sponsorship and partnership announcements.”

After throwing its weight behind the bid for the tournament, Mthethwa said the national government would continue to support the local organising committee (LOC), having already launched legacy projects around the tournament.

‘We will be ready’

“We have no doubt the City of Cape Town will do an outstanding job as South Africa’s host city,” he said.

“To that extent, we expect them to ensure that the LOC is given no reason or excuse to fail.

“This is our tournament and we have to put on a show, so it’s going to be a cracker. We will be ready.”

The 2023 Netball World Cup, being played at Cape Town Convention Centre, starts on 28 July.