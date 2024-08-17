New era begins for Proteas netball team

The squad will start the upcoming international season with a new coach and captain.

The new-look Proteas netball team are ready to hit the ground running, according to the squad’s leadership, as a new era begins for the national side.

Head coach Jenny van Dyk was appointed in February, replacing Australian mentor Norma Plummer who guided the national side at the last two editions of the World Cup.

And after long-term captain Bongi Msomi retired in December last year, Khanyisa Chawane was announced as the new skipper this week.

With Chawane receiving the backing of the country’s most experienced and accomplished player, Karla Pretorius (who was unveiled as the team’s vice-captain), Van Dyk said she was confident the team would have strong leadership over the next few years.

“Khanyisa is slightly younger and full of energy, and she is definitely somebody we want to develop into a strong long-term leader for us,” Van Dyk said this week, after it was announced that Spar extended its 24-year sponsorship of the national team for another three years.

“And then Karla comes in on the side, and I can’t overestimate the value she has. She’s such a great mentor and she’s always busy with the players, teaching them the ropes and helping them understand.”

Long-term goals

The national squad assembled for a camp on Wednesday, in preparation for the Spar Challenge series, traditionally contested against other African teams (their opponents have not yet been announced), to be held at Ellis Park in October and November.

Chawane hoped to make an impact on the squad in the build-up to the Spar Challenge series, but she was also focussing on her long-term role as the skipper, with more prestigious international series scheduled for early next year as the Proteas looked to boost their world ranking.

“We have a few camps coming up, and we have the Spar Challenge that we’re looking forward to in order to come together as a group,” Chawane said.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to play together yet, so we’re talking about the camaraderie, we’re talking about the safe space and performing, but it’s really about having the opportunity to go out on court and show all of that.”

Van Dyk said she was equally eager to work with the national squad in preparation for the international season that lay ahead.

“We’ll move into camp, we’ll align, and we’ll make sure that everybody understands what we want going forward,” Van Dyk said.