Rising track stars ready to take over from Simbine, Van Niekerk
Youngsters like Benji Richardson, Viwe Jingqi and Tumi Ramokgopa were among the standout performers at the recent national championships.
Benji Richardson won the 20m national title at the weekend. Picture: Muzi Ntombela / BackpagePix
Their careers are not over, and they could both still deliver at this year's Olympic Games, but Akani Simbine and Wayde van Niekerk are in their 30s, and it's really good to see the next generation stepping up. The most promising thing we witnessed at the national athletics championships over the last four days was the young sprinters who stepped on the podium. Benji Richardson beat Van Niekerk to win the SA 200m title in an Olympic qualifying time (20.16 seconds), while teenagers Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana finished second and third behind Simbine in the 100m final. In the…
Subscribe to continue reading this article and support trusted South African journalism
Access PREMIUM news, competitions and exclusive benefits
Their careers are not over, and they could both still deliver at this year’s Olympic Games, but Akani Simbine and Wayde van Niekerk are in their 30s, and it’s really good to see the next generation stepping up.
The most promising thing we witnessed at the national athletics championships over the last four days was the young sprinters who stepped on the podium.
Benji Richardson beat Van Niekerk to win the SA 200m title in an Olympic qualifying time (20.16 seconds), while teenagers Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana finished second and third behind Simbine in the 100m final.
In the 400m sprint, 21-year-old Lythe Pillay won gold in 44.31, qualifying for the Olympics and climbing to second place behind Van Niekerk in the all-time national rankings.
Equally impressive was 19-year-old Viwe Jingqi, who won the national women’s 100m title. And in the 400m hurdles, 16-year-old prospect Tumi Ramokgopa picked up a bronze medal.