William Small-Smith hangs up his boots

Rudolph Jacobs

Star Cheetahs utility back William Small-Smith has announced his retirement due to ongoing battles with concussions following a professional rugby career that lasted 10 years.

After sustaining a head injury during a Currie Cup match against the Sharks in Bloemfontein in December, he was medically advised to retire from the top-flight game.

The talented midfielder joined the Free State side in 2016 and made 91 appearances for the Cheetahs (25 Currie Cup, 5 Super Rugby Unlocked, 47 Pro14 and 14 Super Rugby matches).

He made his professional debut for the Blue Bulls U-21 team in 2011 and represented the side in seven Super Rugby and 15 Currie Cup matches, bringing his career total to 113 professional caps.

Small-Smith also represented South Africa at international level, receiving gold medals as part of the Springboks Sevens team and the Junior Springboks.

“My goal was always to win the respect of my team members and to ensure they know that I have their backs,” Small-Smith said.

“I cannot with a good conscience return to the rugby field and deliver the performance I would like to.

“That risk for me has just grown too big, taking into consideration my long-term health and the well-being of my family.”