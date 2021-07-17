Lions complete Test warm-ups with easy win against Stormers

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

On the same day that the South Africa ‘A’ team lost to the Bulls in the Springbok group’s final warm-up game ahead of the Test series against the British and Irish Lions, the tourists beat the Stormers 49-3 at the Cape Town Stadium.

The SA ‘A’ team, who beat the Lions in midweek for the tourists’ only defeat in South Africa, was very much a shadow Bok side, leaving the coaching team of Rassie Eramus and Jacques Nienaber with plenty to think about a week out from the first Test.

It must be said though the SA ‘A’ team was much changed from the side that played last Wednesday and the Bok brains trust will pick a vastly different side for the first Test against the Lions.

The Lions though – no matter how many will be involved in the first Test at the same Cape Town Stadium venue next week – looked far more settled and ready for action than the Bok group did earlier in the day.

After a rather sluggish start against the Stormers, the Lions caught fire 12 minutes from the break when Adam Beard crossed for his team’s first try. And before the interval the tourists had added tries by Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jonny Hill.

The annihilation – as was the case against the Joburg-based Lions in the tour opener and against the Sharks (twice) – continued after half-time with Jack Conan, Zander Fagerson, Louis Rees-Zammit and Sam Simmonds scoring tries.

There was also time and opportunity for original tour captain Alun Wyn Jones to play more than 20 minutes after recovering from a shoulder injury and rejoining the tour on Thursday.

The Stormers only managed a penalty over the 80 minutes – the first points of the match in the 20th minute.

It is now up to coach Warren Gatland to settle on his best 23 for the first Test, next Saturday.

Erasmus and Nienaber will also have plenty to ponder after the double header in Cape Town.

Scorers

Stormers: Penalty: Swiel

Lions: Tries: Beard, Cowan-Dickie, Hill, Conan, Fagerson, Rees-Zammit, Simmonds; Conversions: Smith (7)