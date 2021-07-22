Sharks return to Currie Cup action after facing touring Lions twice

Sports Staff

The Sharks, after several days of inactivity, will be back in action in the Currie Cup this weekend when they face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.



With consecutive clashes called off – against the Pumas and Blue Bulls – the Sharks have had little Currie Cup action to speak of, although they won’t be underdone, given the fact that they were up against international opposition when they took on the British and Irish Lions twice in the space of just three days.

That, however, was two weeks ago now.

For the trip to Bloemfontein, coach Sean Everitt has made five changes to the side that ran out against the tourists from the northern hemisphere.

Khutha Mchunu returns to the side in place of Wiehahn Herbst at tighthead prop with James Venter coming back into the backrow in place of Mpilo Gumede who has been named among the replacements.



There is a new halfback pairing with Grant Williams taking over from Jaden Hendrikse who was not considered for selection due to suspension. The young and exciting Williams will partner alongside flyhalf Curwin Bosch, with Lionel Cronje named on the bench.



The final change sees the return of the hugely physical Marius Louw coming in for Murray Koster at centre.



Sharks: Anthony Volmink, Marnus Potgieter, Werner Kok, Marius Louw, Thaakir Abrahams, Curwin Bosch, Grant Williams, Phepsi Buthelezi (capt), Dylan Richardson, James Venter, Reniel Hugo, Le Roux Roets, Khutha Mchunu, Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Dan Jooste, Mzamo Majola, Lourens Adriaanse, Thembelani Bholi, Mpilo Gumede, Cameron Wright, Lionel Cronje, Jeremy Ward