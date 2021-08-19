Rugby
Rugby
Jacques van der Westhuyzen
Head of Sport
19 Aug 2021
12:30 pm

Rugby Champs set for shock move to Europe – report

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The four southern hemisphere powers kicked off the Rugby Championship last week.

The All Blacks and Springboks could meet in the Rugby Championship in Europe in the next few weeks. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

In a potential major shake-up of the Rugby Championship, this year’s competition could continue in Europe, rather than in Australia, where it is currently still scheduled to host the remaining Test matches.

According to the Rugby Pass website, consideration is being given to moving the matches to Europe because of the on-going concerns around Covid in New Zealand and Australia.

Four double-headers are tentatively being planned for Paris, London, Dublin and Cardiff.

The move would happen almost immediately with talk that the four teams in the competition – Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, fly out to Europe after Saturday’s second Test between the Boks and Pumas in Gqeberha.

Were the teams to be relocated to Europe, the historic 100th Test between the Springboks and All Blacks could be played at a full-house Twickenham stadium.

European fans who are vaccinated have been allowed back into stadiums in Europe for a few weeks now and the prospect of getting crowds in to watch the four Southern Hemipshere nations in action is said to be a driver of the move north.

Exclusive: Sanzaar considering shock Rugby Championship relocation

