Bok scrumhalf crisis elevated by Hendrikse injury

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber was pleased to report after their second Rugby Championship match against Argentina that their injury problems at loose forward were easing, but he had fresh worries over the scrumhalf position, which was already in crisis before the 29-10 win at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

South Africa were in complete control of proceedings for three-quarters of the game, but things began to go awry towards the end when they were forced to play with 14 men after replacement scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse suffered an unfortunate leg injury in a tackle.

The 21-year-old Hendrikse was himself brought into the squad due to injuries to Faf de Klerk and Herschel Jantjies, and Nienaber admitted he was probably going to have to call up another scrumhalf.

Jaden Hendrikse, seen here during a Springbok training session, could be sidelined for some time. Picture: Gallo Images

Sanele Nohamba, also a Sharks player, is potentially in line for a recall having been part of the squad for the British and Irish Lions series and having played for SA A.

“I spoke quickly with the doctor and he said Jaden had all his weight on the leg so it might not be a ligament injury. It might actually be bone,” Nienaber said.

“It takes us four weeks to get a player abroad. Counting backwards, we would like that player to have one week of training, there’s two weeks of quarantine before that and they also have to go through the protocol of multiple tests before that at home.

“It’s why we need a minimum of four scrumhalves. The severity of Jaden’s injury will be the big thing, but I think he’s in trouble.

“We had four scrumhalves but only two were standing in the build-up to this game. At least Faf de Klerk is running well again. And fortunately I think three out of four of our injured flanks should be right to play our next game.”

Duane Vermeulen was taking contact again in training, Jean-Luc du Preez had recovered from his medial ligament strain and Rynhardt Elstadt was almost back to full fitness, according to the coach.