Jacques van der Westhuyzen
Head of Sport
21 Feb 2022
4:27 pm

Tshituka brothers stranded in Joburg as Lions head to Ireland

A problem with the brothers' travel documents has prevented them from travelling to Ireland.

Emmanuel Tshituka of the Lions will stay home for his team's URC trip to Ireland. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Lions have been dealt a big blow ahead of their United Rugby Championship match against Leinster in Dublin on Friday, with the Tshituka brothers, Vincent and Emmanuel, ruled out of the tour.

According to a statement issued late Monday by the Lions, the brothers are unable to travel with their team-mates because of “unforeseen circumstances relating to their travel document requirements.”

The match against Leinster is scheduled for Friday at the RDS Arena.

The Tshitukas were originally named in the 26-man Lions travelling squad.

Lunga Ncube will join the squad in Dublin as cover.

No further details were revealed. The brothers, who both play in the loose forwards, matriculated at Northcliff High School in recent years. They were both born in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

