‘SA physicality will be the big test,’ Rowntree warns Euro URC teams

Sports Reporter

Former England prop Graham Rowntree has sounded a warning to the European teams in the United Rugby Championship who are heading to South Africa for a string of matches from next week.

South Africa will host their first games in the competition from next week, following the postponement of matches in December. Several teams will be in South Africa for a few weeks.

Rowntree, now forwards coach alongside Johann van Graan at Munster, said it was one thing knowing what to expect in South Africa, it was another trying to deal with it on the field.

“I’ve no doubt that at home they’ll be good against us,” Rowntree told Irish media about the four South African teams.

“They’ll be waiting for us. There will be some great places for our guys to go and challenge themselves, playing rugby against some top teams in some top stadiums in a great country.

“It’s a country I’ve been to more than any other country on the planet. It’s a great rugby country. Our players will know what to expect from the analysis we have shown them. Physicality is undeniable with South African teams.

“You know what’s coming. But it’s another thing trying to deal with it. It will be a real test of the basics of our game.”

‘It’s not fair’

Rowntree said it “wasn’t fair” to see the size of some of the South African players.

“Watch the Lions games and see the size of their squad. It’s not fair. It’s not fair. They’re huge men, and that’s a real strength of their game, the Lions. So that’s what we’ve got to deal with in the Lions game.

“The Bulls, physical breakdown. They’ve a physical backrow. Big men running at you very quickly on the Highveld. It’s a bit of a different challenge from what we’re normally used to but it’s a challenge we’ll be ready for.

“But we just train for it. We’ve done it before. There’ll be nothing alien to these lads that they’ve never experienced before. It’s just something that they’re maybe not used to week in and week out.”

Next week’s SA URC fixtures

Friday: Sharks v Scarlets 7pm

Saturday: Bulls v Munster 4pm

Sunday: Lions v Cardiff 4pm, Stormers v Zebre 6pm