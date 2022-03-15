UPDATE: SA rugby boss Jurie Roux’s legal matter ‘ongoing’

Sports Reporter

SA Rugby on Tuesday said that a review of the outcome of the appeal into the arbitration hearing between Jurie Roux and his former employer, the University of Stellenbosch, remained ongoing.

The rugby body said the legal process between Roux and the University of Stellenbosch was continuing following the filing of an application on March 3 in the Western Cape Division of the High Court for a review and setting aside of both the final arbitration award as well as the award of the Appeal Tribunal against him.

Roux lost an appeal at a hearing after previously being found guilty of misappropriating funds while in charge if the Stellenbosch university’s finance department. He was ordered to pay the university R37 million.

The Arbitration Appeal Tribunal panel last December said: “Mr Roux’s strategy was in various instances glaringly evasive, consisting, as it did, of reams of bald denials in his ultimately amended plea. His evidence was no different – evasive and argumentative, and smacked of sophism.”

The case stems from Roux’s time at the university between 2002 and 2010 where he was accused of using unauthorised funds for the Maties Rugby Club.

Roux became SA Rugby boss in 2013 and has served as the organisation’s CEO for the last nine years.

Although the South African Rugby Union is not a party to the case, the body said they understood the public interest in the matter considering Roux’s position as CEO of Saru.

Saru said they had sought and received the input from an eminent legal team throughout the matter which is currently considering the recent developments.

Key stakeholders of Saru are being kept informed of developments.