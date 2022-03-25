Bulls banking on experience in the absence of Elrigh Louw

Ken Borland

The Bulls will not have their sensational young eighthman, Elrigh Louw, for their United Rugby Championship match against the feisty Dragons side at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, and it’s not as if the 22-year-old is resting either after a series of powerhouse displays.

Louw has tested positive for Covid, and while he is not symptomatic, the protocols in place mean he has to miss the opportunity for some Dragon-slaying this weekend.

What the Bulls lose in youthful vitality they gain in battle-hardened experience though, as Arno Botha comes in at the back of the scrum, joining a formidable, seasoned loose trio alongside Marcell Coetzee and Cyle Brink.

Arno Botha in action for the Bulls during their Currie Cup match against the Sharks last week. Picture: Gallo Images

“It’s out of our hands with Elrigh, but it does give Arno an opportunity in the back row,” Bulls coach Jake White said after naming his team on Friday.

While it is perfectly natural for the players to have more of a buzz, more of an edge, before matches against top teams like Munster, one of the Bulls’ focal points this week has been on ensuring they don’t compromise their recent excellent run with complacency against a Dragons side lying second-bottom after winning just one of their 10 games.

“For big games the players automatically go up another level. For example, when I coached the Springboks, before an All Blacks Test you could sense a different mode. It’s the same for everyone,” White said.

“But other teams probably take playing us at Loftus Versfeld very seriously and we need to make sure we don’t get caught short.

“The Dragons have had just one bad loss. They stay in the game and will be competitive. I expect them to have a full go at us.”

Bulls team

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier; Arno Botha, Cyle Brink, Marcell Coetzee (captain), Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Jacques van Rooyen, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp

Bench: Joe van Zyl, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Reinhardt Ludwig, WJ Steenkamp; Zak Burger, Morne Steyn, Cornal Hendricks