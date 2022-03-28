Toyota extend Cheetahs rugby deal until 2025

Sports Reporter

The Cheetahs may be playing only Currie Cup rugby at the moment but they have still managed to secure a renewal of their sponsorship by Toyota for another three years, into 2025.

The new contract will include the title sponsorship for the Cheetahs’ international competitions, the Currie Cup and other local competitions and junior teams.

Also, the deal includes the stadium naming rights of Toyota Stadium.

“Toyota is displaying unrivalled commitment to the Cheetahs with this extension of the sponsorship for another three years.

“The world has changed immensely over the last two years and the Cheetahs faced the most difficult period in their 126-year existence, but the team are known for being innovative, resilient and most of all tenacious …. their fighting spirit is revered,” said Ross van Reenen, Chief Executive Officer of the Toyota Cheetahs.