Kolisi benched by Sharks, as Du Toit takes charge for Dragons match

Sports Reporter

Prop Thomas du Toit will lead the Sharks against the Dragons in a United Rugby Championship match in Durban on Friday.

Coach Sean Everitt has made a total of five changes to the side that lost to Edinburgh last weekend, four of them in the pack, including Siya Kolisi moving down to the bench.

In the second row, Le Roux Roets gets a start in Reniel Hugo’s place while there is an all-new back row comprising James Venter for Kolisi, Jeandre Labuschagne for Henco Venter and Phepsi Buthelezi coming in for Sikhumbuzo Notshe.



Jaden Hendrikse replaces Grant Williams is the only change to a backline that played last week.



Everitt said the Dragons would be stronger than their recent form of late.



“All the Europeans teams will be stronger than what we’ve faced over the last couple of weeks because they’re getting their players back from Six Nations duty,” said the Sharks boss.



“So no team in this competition can be underestimated. If you’re off your game on the day, you can get a big hiding.

Sharks: Anthony Volmink, Werner Kok, Ben Tapuai, Jeremy Ward, Makazole Mapimpi, Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jeandre Labuschagne, James Venter, Gerbrandt Grobler, Le Roux Roets, Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Khutha Mchunu, Reniel Hugo, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Siya Kolisi, Grant Williams, Boeta Chamberlain