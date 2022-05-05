WATCH: Rassie Erasmus gives fans a fright with post about his daughter

Wesley Botton

South Africa’s top rugby man, Rassie Erasmus, was quick to ease his supporters on Thursday morning after it was mistakenly believed that his youngest daughter had passed away.

Erasmus, the national director of rugby, posted a video on social media which included a series of images of his daughter Janie with audio playing in the background of Erasmus reading a poem to her. It also included background music.

“Empty without this little lady! I miss you so much it physically aches,” he wrote in the post.

In reaction, some twitter users suggested they believed his daughter was either hurt or had died.

Erasmus responded shortly afterwards, however, to confirm his child was fine, but they were not together at present and he was missing her.

The 49-year-old Erasmus previously coached the Cheetahs, the Stormers and Irish team Munster, but he is best known for guiding the Springboks to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

