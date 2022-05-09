Coach Fynn says Sharks need to sharpen up following shock loss to Pumas

Ken Borland

There was deserved delight for the Pumas at Kings Park at the weekend, but dismay for the Sharks as their dismal showing saw them go down 20-10 to the Mpumalanga side in their Currie Cup match in Durban.

Dejected Sharks coach Etienne Fynn had no qualms about the Pumas being worthy winners, but clearly he was more focused on the work his team have to do to ensure they do not drop out of semi-final contention.

The Pumas are now just five points behind the Sharks, with a game in hand, while the KwaZulu-Natalians also have to keep an eye on Griquas, who trail them by just three points in fourth place.

“First of all, the Pumas totally deserved their win. We were poor and we need to work on all aspects of our game,” Fynn admitted. “It’s about sticking to the plan.

“More importantly, when you get opportunities to score, you have to take advantage, and when they get into our half, we have to close them down.

“I did expect some rustiness after our long break, but not that much rustiness. We were really not sharp enough.

“It’s pretty simple to come up with a plan that works, but then you have to ask why we did not execute it and what were the reasons for that?” Fynn said.

With the Sharks still to play three games (Free State away, Lions at home and WP away) and the Pumas having four matches left, as well as the three Griquas’ fixtures to consider, the totalizator is still full of different bets as to who will join the Free State Cheetahs and Bulls in the last four.

But Fynn knows his team have to pick themselves up and bounce back fast.

“As a team, we’ve got to own this loss and move forward positively. We play Free State in Bloem on Saturday and we all know how good a side we are up against. But our season is far from over,” Fynn said.