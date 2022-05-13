Richardson back in Sharks team for Currie Cup clash with Cheetahs

Sports Reporter

Sharks Currie Cup head coach Etienne Fynn has made a number of changes to last week’s side for their crucial match against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Fynn, who watched his team being beaten by the Pumas last weekend, has named a new front row of Khwezi Mona, Fez Mbatha and Lourens Adriaanse, while in the second row, Emile van Heerden replaces Ruben van Heerden.

In the back-row Dylan Richardson takes over from James Venter and Mpilo Gumede comes in for Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

There is just the one change to the backline, where Murray Koster replaces Ethan Fisher at centre.

With three rounds of the tournament remaining – including this week’s action – five sides remain in contention for the play-offs, with the Sharks currently lying in third place on the log, but knowing there can be no slip-ups with the Griquas three points behind in fourth place and the Pumas, with a game in hand, a further two points adrift in fifth place.

Bouncing back from last week’s loss to the Pumas at Kings Park will be the primary focus for the Sharks, although they will know they have their work cut out for them.

The men from Bloemfontein have been in imperious form this season, focusing all their rugby attentions on the Currie Cup. They have not yet tasted defeat in this year’s competition and with a game in hand over the log leading Bulls, will be going all out to secure top spot and home ground advantage in the knock-outs.



Sharks: Nevaldo Fleurs, Marnus Potgieter, Jeremy Ward (capt), Murray Koster, Anthony Volmink, Boeta Chamberlain, Cameron Wright, Mpilo Gumede, Thembelani Bholi, Dylan Richardson, Hyron Andrews, Emile van Heerden, Lourens Adriaanse, Fez Mbatha, Khwezi Mona. Bench: Dan Jooste, Dian Bleuler, Blaine Golden, Le Roux Roets, Nick Hatton, Mthokozisi Mkhabela, Tito Bonilla, Ethan Fisher