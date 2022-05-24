SA teams will keep an eye on in-form Leinster ahead of URC playoffs

Sports Reporter

South African sides will keep a keen eye on the European Champions’ Cup final this weekend, not only to see what the future may hold for them when they enter the competition next season, but also to measure themselves against Leinster’s incredible run of success when the time comes in the United Rugby Championship (URC) playoffs.

Leinster are not only looking for their fifth star – or Champions’ Cup trophy – when they face La Rochelle in an epic final this weekend, but they are also odds-on favourites to take the URC title, especially as they finished top of the log by a distance.

The benchmark the Irish province have set in the URC is exceptional and this weekend if they do add that fifth star to the jersey, it would only underline just how dominant they have been in European rugby.

Given the Bulls team that won three Super Rugby titles had always spoken about how they measured themselves against the New Zealand powerhouse Crusaders side, who were easily the most dominant team in the Southern Hemisphere at the time, Leinster have now become the focus of many South African franchises.

The staggering fact that two players who could lift the trophy this weekend could do it for the fifth time is something exceptional, and it is tough to believe that Johnny Sexton and Ciaran Healey could be headed for such an amazing stat if Leinster do manage to win the Champions’ Cup.

While the depth in Leinster’s ranks is something that has made them so hard to beat – as Johann van Graan’s Munster side found out this past weekend – the consistency in selection, the fact that their team has become so entrenched and play together not only at club, but also mostly at international level has made them the success they are.

Sexton and Healy won their first trophies back in 2009, and no less than 17 of the players who have been in Leinster’s squad are already European champions.

That’s some strike rate, and underlines just what a task lies ahead in the URC for any side who wants to lift the trophy.

And while the focus may be on Saturday, Leinster are looking to do the double this season as they face Glasgow Warriors next weekend in their quarterfinal and could be on a collision course with either the Bulls or Sharks the weekend afterwards in the semifinals.

“In a way, I feel like the legacy is in our hands and we have the opportunity to inspire the next generation,” said Leinster back row forward Caelin Doris.