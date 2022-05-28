Rugby

Sport » Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen
Head of Sport
1 minute read
28 May 2022
11:41 am

Blitzboks bounce back with win against Argentina at London Sevens

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Neil Powell's would have been desperate for a winning start following their poor showing in Toulouse last weekend.

Angelo Davids of South Africa scored a crucial try against Argentina. Picture: Sam Mooy / AFP

The SA sevens team, the Blitzboks, bounced back from their poor showing in Toulouse last week, with a relieving opening pool win against Argentina in the London World Rugby Sevens Series event on Saturday.

Neil Powell’s men, no doubt after many harsh words were spoken this week, registered a 26-19 win against Argentina on Saturday morning.

Dewald Human opened the scoring after some patient build-up play by the Boks, but it was soon 7-all when Argentina found a way through the South Africans’ defences.

Muller du Plessis though quickly restored the seven-point buffer with a well-taken try from the restart and then straight after half-time the Blitzboks went 19-7 ahead when James Murphy scored.

Argentina replied with a converted try to make it a five-point game and it was soon 19-all, the Blitzboks in danger of going down first-up in London. Angelo Davids though scored a crucial try almost immediately after entering the action, to the relief of Powell and the fans.

Later on Saturday the Blitzboks face Ireland (2.22pm) and Kenya (5.08pm).

Read more on these topics