WATCH: Thousands celebrate La Rochelle’s Champions Cup title win

Sports Reporter

Thousands of La Rochelle rugby fans came out on Sunday to cheer their team following the side’s European Champions Cup final win against Leinster on Saturday.

It is believed close to 20,000 fans turned up in the Old Port of La Rochelle following the team’s last-gasp 24-21 win against four-time champions Leinster of Ireland in Marseille on Saturday.

South African backs Raymond Rhule and Dillyn Leyds played key roles in the victory in Marseille.

La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara — who won the title twice as a player with Munster — was an emotional man afterwards.

“This is important for my family, I am very emotional as my mother is not well and was unable to be here,” said the 45-year-old Irishman. “This is for her.”