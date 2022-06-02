Stormers expect stronger attack from ‘evolved’ Edinburgh

Ross Roche

Stormers coach John Dobson believes his team are more than ready for the attacking threat posed by an evolved Edinburgh side in their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

In their regular season pool match at the start of the campaign, an understrength Stormers, missing their Bok stars, secured an impressive 20-all draw on their first overseas tour, and though the Edinburgh team hadn’t changed much since then, Dobson said their game plan had.

“I think Edinburgh are a very similar team to the one that we played against in October last year, whereas we have quite a few changes from what we put out then,” explained Dobson.

“But Edinburgh are playing more ball in hand rugby than they have the last few years. They have some real x-factor and a pack that backs themselves. They have evolved from a more defensive set-piece game to an attacking game.”

Fully fit squad

The Stormers will be happy to have a fully fit squad to select from for the vitally important knockout game, with scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and hooker Scarra Ntubeni both back in the mix after injury while centre Rikus Pretorius has recovered from concussion symptoms.

“Rikus is back with us, so thankfully we have a clean bill of health which is great, especially after a game like we had against Scarlets,” said Dobson.

“Herschel is 100 percent fine, he will be starting on Saturday. He is in a really good space.”

With a fully stacked team the Stormers should be confident of emerging victorious over a tough Edinburgh side, with their amazing winning run set to continue.

They have only lost one game so far this year, against Connacht in Ireland, while they have won 11 games and drawn one since getting back under way in January, including winning their last eight matches in a row.

It will take a massive effort from Edinburgh if they are to upset the hosts this weekend.