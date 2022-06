Remember how so many fans and former players moaned about the move away from Newlands? Well, just look at what the Stormers have done by playing out of a modern stadium with world class facilities. Sure, we all loved Newlands and understood the history and everything that goes with an old stadium, but it was time to move on and how well the Stormers have done in their new home. Has this move perhaps played a part in John Dobson’s team turning their URC campaign around and finishing second on the points table? I think it might well have played...

There are many young players in the Stormers set-up, men who don’t have a history with Newlands, who only know the Cape Town Stadium and call it ‘home’.

By moving from the old to the new, the players and coaching staff were allowed to create a new culture, a new vibe, have a new and different outlook on things, and that has translated into a refreshed approach.

If it were not for all the sentimental things, Newlands would have been forgotten a long time ago. There is just no comparison between it and Cape Town Stadium and I’m convinced the new-look Stormers have benefitted from the move.

In time it will become like Newlands, a home for all the players, where memories are created and stories told. It may take time for the stadium to be fondly embraced by the players, but that is the case whenever teams move into new stadiums.

If the Stormers continue to play rugby like they have of late and are able to host finals and win trophies, then Cape Town Stadium will very quickly become a new fortress, if it isn’t already.

Match against Ulster

Looking ahead to today’s URC semifinal against Ulster, I think it’s important to acknowledge all of the coaching team and in this case I’d like to tip my hat to Dobson’s assistants, Norman Laker, Rito Hlungwane, Labeeb Levy and Dawie Snyman. These guys don’t always get the recognition, but they play as big a role in growing the team as the head coach.

Now, the Stormers had better make their home ground advantage count against Ulster. The visitors thrive on quick ball, and they like to keep it for long phases, so Deon Fourie becomes the key man for the home side.

He needs to be a menace at the breakdowns, slowing down Ulster’s ball, and if there’s one game where Fourie needs to be at his very best it’s this one.

The Stormers have the set phases to be competitive, and where they will look to dominate, but the one area where they could be put under pressure is at the kick offs, where they struggled somewhat last weekend. Ulster will look to apply lots of pressure here, so Dobson’s men better be well prepared.

The Stormers have the skill-set and fire power to win and go through to the final, but they’re going to have to play one of their most complete games of the season to do so. It’s going to be a close one.