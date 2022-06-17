Bulls’ Jake White backs Leinster beaters for URC final showdown

Sports Reporter

The Bulls will go into the United Rugby Championship final against the Stormers with an unchanged side from the team that defeated Leinster in the semi-final of the competition last weekend.

The two South African sides will meet at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night for the title-deciding inaugural URC final match.

“It’s been an incredible season in our first one participating in the United Rugby Championship. We have measured ourselves against some of the best sides and players in the world,” said Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, ahead of the game.

“So, to be able to play in the final is an incredible feat. I am very proud of the Bulls players, coaches and staff for the hard work and role they played in getting this far.

“We are up against a deserving and strong Stormers side that has shown throughout the season how competitive and hungry for success they are. We expect another tough challenge against a team we have not managed to beat this season.”

A look at history from previous encounters between the two sides in this season’s campaign, the Stormers would be firm favourites considering that they had beaten the Bulls on both occasions the two sides squared up against each other.

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee had this to say: “It’s not so much about revenge (for the two earlier defeats), but a final will be personal on both fronts and it’s always 50/50 on the day. We will approach the final with the humility and respect it deserves.”

Bulls: Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Cornal Hendricks, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe, Chris Smith, Zak Burger, Elrigh Louw, Arno Botha, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Mornay Smith, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Bench: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hunt, Janko Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp, Embrose Papier, Morne Steyn, Kurt-Lee Arendse