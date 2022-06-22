Hacjivah Dayimani latest: Supermarket suggests URC winner may need a wash soon

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Stormers flank Hacjivah Dayimani was still going (strong) late Wednesday, celebrating his team’s United Rugby Championship title triumph from last Saturday — still in his matchday jersey.

Dayimani hasn’t changed since the Stormers beat the Bulls in the URC final at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

In his latest social media posts Dayimani is seen enjoying a beer and a braai at what looks like a Cape Town eatery.

Day 5 with my flag and @hibacci shoes pic.twitter.com/o90AIF7gLK — Aliko Dangote (@Hacjivah) June 22, 2022

On Tuesday Dayimani enjoyed a beer with Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. He has also frequented several other establishments since Saturday’s win against the Bulls.

Dayimani has also been seen showering in his Stormers kit, while sipping champagne.

The Stormers beat the Bulls in front of 31,000 fans on Saturday to lift the inaugural URC trophy. Dayimani was joined in the back-row by Deon Fourie, who was named man of the match, and Evan Roos, who last week picked up several URC awards.

Four days into his celebrations and supermarket chain Food Lover’s Market seem to now believe the Stormers man is close to needing a good wash.

The supermarket on Wednesday posted a picture of Dayimani alongside an advert for washing detergent, and said they’d be there for him on day seven. The Stormers flank said “noted” with a laughing emoji alongside.

Thursday will be five days since the URC final. It has been learned that Dayimani is waiting to have a celebratory drink with the president before he’ll consider changing out of his matchday kit and hanging up his winners’ medal.

For now though it seems the former Lions loose forward will continue enjoying his team’s triumph over the Bulls, but the big question now is, where will he turn up next?