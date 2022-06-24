OPINION: Now that stadium doors are open, fans must fill seats

Wesley Botton

Now that the government has opened doors after a lengthy, frustrating period, it will be up to rugby fans to put their money where their mouths are and come to the party in what is going to be a busy period for the sport over the next couple of months.

Since the country was first locked down in March 2020, local fans have been largely kept out with matches being played behind closed doors for much of that time.

ALSO READ: Smaller unions’ Currie Cup success good for SA rugby

It was only three months ago – two years after the initial lockdown – that stadiums were allowed to hold up to 50% capacity, with previous regulations limiting venues to 2,000 spectators.

These restrictions again caused frustration for Stormers fans last week, with many of them missing out on watching their team win a historic United Rugby Championship final against the Bulls.

While they were limited to 31,000 spectators for that match, however, more than 60,000 spectators will have a chance to watch the Springboks at Cape Town Stadium in the third Test against Wales next month after regulations were lifted this week.

Hosts of the other Tests between South Africa and Wales – Loftus Versfeld (52,000 capacity) and Free State Stadium (46,000) – will also be eager to fill their venues after a dry period which had reportedly threatened to financially cripple the sport.

ALSO READ: Springboks expecting a wounded and desperate Wales on incoming tour

Rugby fans will also be able to watch the Boks in their first two matches of the Rugby Championship against the All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium (41,000) and Ellis Park (62,000) in August.

This weekend, a total of 11,000 spectators will be allowed to watch the Currie Cup final between Griquas and the Pumas in Kimberley.

So there is a bucket full of live action across the country over the next couple of months.

And though there was a slow return to stadiums earlier this year, the hunger from local fans to watch the URC final last week suggests there will be no trouble filling stadiums for the world-class feast that is to come.

It is still up to those who support the sport, however, to get to the venues and ensure there are no empty seats. That wouldn’t look good at all.