PICTURES: Cape Town celebrates Stormers’ URC win

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Stormers rugby fans turned out in their thousands in Cape Town on Friday to celebrate their favourite team’s United Rugby Championship triumph over the Bulls last weekend.

The victorious team beat the Bulls in a thrilling final played in front of a half full Cape Town Stadium last Saturday, 31,000 fans squeezed in due to then Covid restrictions on gatherings.

Earlier this week, these restrictions were lifted by the government meaning stadiums in South Africa can now again fill up to capacity.

On Friday though, there were no restrictions in Cape Town.

A Stormers fan waits for the parade to come his way. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

There was singing and dancing in the streets and all the Stormers’ Springbok players, who’ve been in camp with the national team this week, joined in on the celebrations.

Plenty of effort went into the victory parade for the Stormers. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Captain Steven Kitshoff waves to the fans on Friday. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Stormers loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani meanwhile quit his celebration spree on Thursday, saying he just couldn’t make it to seven days in his matchday kit. He said he needed to get ready for the pre-season and apologised to his fans, who hoped he’d go a full week partying it up in the city.

Dayimani tweeted pictures of himself showering in his Stormers gear and sipping champagne, as well as pictures of himself at several Cape Town watering holes and eateries. He also enjoyed a “cold one” with the mayor of the city.

I’ve failed you guys!!!

I won’t make it to day 7 ????????

I doubt it’s possible for anyone to do it ????

Thanks everyone for being part of the journey ????

It’s time to get into pre-season mode and start firing again!!!

Side note: don’t forget to purchase from https://t.co/DBGjkwcqTo❤️— Aliko Dangote (@Hacjivah) June 23, 2022

The Stormers will now enjoy time off before turning their attention to the next instalment of the United Rugby Championship where they will be defending champions and no doubt have a target on their backs.