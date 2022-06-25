Pumas’ Currie Cup final triumph: Four big game-changing moments

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Pumas claimed a historic first Currie Cup title victory when they beat their hosts, Griquas, in the final in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon.

Built on a solid defensive performance, Jimmy Stonehouse‘s me were simply too good for Griquas, who were playing in their first final since 1970. The men from Mbombela also took the chances that came their way, while Griquas were unable to convert all their opportunities.

These are the four big moments that got the Pumas over the line:

24th minute: After more than 20 minutes of the teams settling down, outstanding Pumas fullback Devon Williams takes a long pass from his No 10 Tinus de Beer to score in the corner. While the floating pass out wide looked to be slightly forward, the TMO Quinton Immelman ruled it good.

38th minute: The ever reliable Griquas player George Whitehead had a game to forget. At a restart he kicked directly into touch and from the turnover on halfway, the Pumas moved downfield into Griquas territory and from a penalty win they scored their second try through hooker Eduan Swart.

ALSO READ: Currie Cup final: The four big unions will be watching these five players

49th minute: A big turning point. Griquas win a penalty and have a chance to get back into the contest, but the penalty is reversed when the match officials find Griquas player Werner Gouws has stuck his hand in the face of a Pumas player at a ruck. The Pumas kick into Griquas territory and after some good passing and support play captain Willie Engelbrecht goes over for a try, for his team to go 26-9 up.

70th minute: Griquas win a penalty when the officials find that a Pumas player has stuck his hand on the face a Griquas player. Needing to score a try to get back into the game Griquas kick to touch to set up a 5m lineout, but the throw-in by replacement hooker Simon Westraadt is skew. The Pumas get out of the danger zone.