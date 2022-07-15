Johan Goosen commits to Bulls until 2026

Sports Reporter

Experienced Springbok flyhalf, Johan Goosen, will remain a Bulls player for another four years.

The 29-year-old talented pivot has penned down a contract extension with the Tshwane-based side which will see him remain at Loftus Versfeld until 2026.

We captured the GOOSE ???? Johan Goosen has signed with us until 2026 ???? pic.twitter.com/O2JAZz5BBT— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) July 15, 2022

The former Cheetahs, Racing 92 and Montpellier No 10 joined the Bulls in 2021, making an immediate impact in the side, culminating in a recall to the Springboks camp.

“We are very pleased to confirm that Johan Goosen will remain with the Bulls until 2026. He is a very important part of our plans going forward, so to have him commit to the side for the next four years is significant for us,” said Bulls director of rugby, Jake White.

“Not only is Johan critical for the Bulls, but for South African rugby in general. There is plenty that he offers on and off the field where he provides leadership and is a great mentor for the youngsters around him. We have no doubt that he will continue to make a huge impact at the Vodacom Bulls over the coming years.”

Goosen’s contract extension comes on the back of renewals for Morne Steyn (2023), Cornal Hendricks (2024), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (2024), Ruan Nortje (2025), Keagan Johannes (2026), Mornay Smith (2026) and Elrigh Louw (2027).