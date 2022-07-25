Bok, All Black coaches have plenty to ponder ahead of Rugby Champs

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

As the Springboks and All Blacks kicked off preparations on Monday for their back-to-back Tests in South Africa next month, both camps’ head coaches would have had plenty to think about.

While a 41-man Bok squad is currently in Hazyview, ahead of next Saturday’s Rugby Championship opener in Mbombela, the All Blacks are in Wellington, New Zealand, preparing for their trip to South Africa. They are expected to arrive at OR Tambo International at the weekend.

In Hazyview, Bok boss Jacques Nienaber will be most interested in who he will send into battle with the All Blacks, while his counterpart, Ian Foster, perhaps has more pressing issues — trying to figure out what’s wrong with his team’s game-plan and finding harmony and understanding with new co-coaches around him.

Nienaber’s big selection choice in the coming days will be at loose forward. With Duane Vermeulen back in the squad, does the veteran No 8 go straight into the starting team, to replace Jasper Wiese, who was excellent against Wales, or does he play off the bench first, or be in the mix at all?

Also, Pieter-Steph du Toit was far from his best against Wales, so does Nienaber back him to play and regain form that way, or is it time to get Rynhardt Elstadt, Elrigh Louw or Evan Roos into the mix – or use Vermeulen or Wiese at No 7?

There’s also a case for Franco Mostert to play blindside flank?

The other big call to be made is at right wing, where Nienaber needs to find a replacement for the injured Cheslin Kolbe. Will it be Kurt-Lee Arendse, Warrick Gelant, Willie le Roux, Jesse Kriel or Damian Willemse?

The All Blacks’ under pressure Foster has sacked two coaches in recent days – John Plumtree and Brad Mooar – and brought in the Crusaders’ Jason Ryan to help with the coaching of the forwards. How will this new dynamic impact the team, their preparations and the game-plan they wish to settle on?

Former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt is also involved, complicating matters further, and then Foster also needs to make a call on his captain Sam Cane, who has struggled for form for some time.

The open side flank has retained the leadership of the team, but he will be under pressure in South Africa — to not only perform well, but justify being kept on as captain by Foster.