Captain Coetzee claims the main titles at Bulls awards ceremony

Ken Borland

The night belonged to captain Marcell Coetzee, who was the big winner as the Bulls held their Player Awards ceremony in Tshwane on Wednesday evening.

The 31-year-old Coetzee walked away with the Bulls’ Senior Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Year award after earlier scooping the Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Year accolade.

Lively hooker Johan Grobbelaar enjoyed a memorable evening as well.

Grobbelaar, who had a superb season, claimed three awards on the night. The 24-year-old won the URC Forward of the Year, the Isuzu Bold Player of the Year, and the Players’ Player of the Year awards.

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Bulls had plenty to reflect on with pride on the night, including reaching the inaugural United Rugby Championship final, getting as far as the semifinals of the Currie Cup and clinching the SA Rugby U20 Cup.

Promising junior hooker Tiaan Lange followed a great campaign, where he played an integral part in the success of the Bulls U20 side, by being named the Afgri Bulls Junior MVP of the Year.

“It was a tough, busy and thoroughly enjoyable 2021/22 season which saw the Bulls involved in prestigious competitions – the United Rugby Championship, Currie Cup and the SA Rugby U20 Cup. It is only proper that we take a bit of time to reflect and celebrate the season that has just passed,” said Blue Bulls Company CEO Edgar Rathbone.

“We would like to congratulate all the winners and nominees, and also every single player, coach, member of staff and stakeholder that contributed to a wonderful 2021/22 season. We look forward to reaching greater heights in the upcoming 2022/23 season.”

WINNERS LIST

Bulls U20 Forward of the Year: Merwe Olivier.

Other nominees – Marco de Wit, Sebastian Lombard

Bulls U20 Back of the Year: Sonwabo Sokoyi

Other nominees – Carlton Banies, Franco Knoetze

Bulls U20 Player of the Year: Cameron Hanekom

Other nominees – Tiaan Lange, Quewin Nortje

Bulls Currie Cup Forward of the Year: Lizo Gqoboka

Other nominees – Janko Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp

Bulls Currie Cup Back of the Year: Marco Jansen van Vuren

Other nominees – Canan Moodie, Stedman Gans

Bulls Currie Cup Player of the Year: Lizo Gqoboka

Other nominees – Janko Swanepoel, Morne Steyn

Bulls URC Forward of the Year: Johan Grobbelaar

Other nominees – Marcell Coetzee, Ruan Nortje

Bulls URC Back of the Year: Madosh Tambwe

Other nominees – Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse

Bulls URC Player of the Year: Ruan Nortje

Other nominees – Elrigh Louw, Johan Grobbelaar

Brightrock LoveChange Blue Bulls Company Employee of the Year: Heilie Brits (Finance)

Puma Most Improved Player of the Year: Canan Moodie

Isuzu The Bold Player Award: Johan Grobbelaar

Richelieu Team Man of the Year: Jacques van Rooyen

Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Year: Marcell Coetzee

Vodacom Players’ Player of the Year: Johan Grobbelaar

Afgri Bulls Junior MVP of the Year: Tiaan Lange

Bulls Senior MVP of the Year: Marcell Coetzee