Boks continue to beat same drum: “We have to convert chances into points”

The Springboks continued to beat the same drum during Monday’s press conference, but once again were unable to get to the root of the problem.

Assistant coach Deon Davids highlighted their lack of finishing ability as their biggest concern stemming from the Rugby Championship loss against the Wallabies this past weekend and confirmed it was their biggest focus point heading into the second match in Sydney on Saturday.

“We did a thorough review and if you look at the game, I don’t want to make it sound like a cliché, but they have created a lot of chances for themselves and have used those chances. We also created a lot of opportunities but unfortunately we did not capitalise,” said Davids.

“So that will be our main focus, to learn that whenever we have an opportunity or a chance we have to convert it into points.”

Third loss in six games

But this is the Boks third loss in six games this season, and has seen the same excuse trotted out once again, leading many to wonder why they have not been able to identify where they are going wrong on attack and start fixing the problem.

In the second Test against Wales the Boks created a host of opportunities, but were unable to take a single one as they went try-less in the match, while the third Welsh Test saw them take a few chances, but also leave a large number on the field.

The first All Blacks Test was also a dominant performance from the Boks, who again took a few, but missed out on many, with them again creating chances in the second Test, where they were punished for not taking them as the All Blacks roared back.

After the second Welsh Test and second All Blacks Test Bok coach Jacques Nienaber spoke about them not taking their chances, and he was again at it after the Wallabies loss on Saturday.

This is not the first time that the Bok attack has struggled and won’t be the last, and the question has to be asked if their constant focus on their kicking game plan is having a hugely detrimental effect on their exciting, attacking minded backline.

Attacking backline

If you look at the Boks backline from the past weekend, players like Lukhanyo Am, Warrick Gelant, Makazole Mapimpi and Damian Willlemse are all extremely gifted, naturally attacking minded players, who are being stifled with us only seeing their skill in spurts.

And with players like the injured Cheslin Kolbe, currently banned Kurt-Lee Arendse, Willie le Roux and the left at home Aphelele Fassi, the Boks have a plethora of attacking talent that should be able to rip most defences in world rugby apart, but if we will ever see it is anyone’s guess.