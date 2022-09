Sports Reporter

The Sharks have unveiled their new-look jersey for the 2022/23 United Rugby Championship season.

According to the Sharks, the jersey was designed by a fan, namely Lee James Retief, who lives in the UK.

In 2021, the Sharks ran a competition in which fans were invited to submit their designs for a new playing jersey.

The Sharks kick off their URC challenge against Zebre Parma in Italy on Friday September 23.

