All Blacks captain Barrett undergoes finger surgery

Scott Barrett passes the ball during the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Dunedin, New Zealand. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett is recovering from finger surgery and it is not clear when he will return to the field, New Zealand Rugby said Saturday.

World class lock Barrett is in doubt for next month’s start of the Rugby Championship after injuring a finger during the 47-5 win over Fiji in San Diego last Saturday.

The 72-Test veteran has started all three Tests since being named to lead New Zealand by new head coach Scott Robertson, including the 2-0 home series sweep of England.

However, a new captain may be needed for their opening Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Wellington on August 10.

“Scott Barrett injured a finger during the All Blacks Test against Fiji in San Diego which has required a surgical treatment after his return to New Zealand,” a New Zealand Rugby statement said.

“The injury is now being assessed.”

Barrett’s absence would further weaken New Zealand’s locking stocks following the international retirement this year of veterans Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick.

The captaincy would likely be handed to loose forward Ardie Savea or midfield back Jordie Barrett — Scott’s younger brother — who are the team’s vice-captains.

A 36-man All Blacks squad to contest the Rugby Championship will be named on Sunday.