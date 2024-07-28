All Blacks recall former captain Cane for Rugby Championship

"I'll keep trying to work on getting better and hopefully I'll be up to Test level speed pretty quickly."

Sam Cane has been included in new Zealand’s squad for the Rugby Championship. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Former captain Sam Cane admitted he’ll need to fight to regain his place in the All Blacks team after being included on Sunday in their squad for the Rugby Championship.

Veteran flanker Cane was included in coach Scott Robertson’s 36-man group despite having announced he’ll retire from international rugby at the end of this year, when he will take up a long-term Japanese club rugby deal with Suntory.

The 32-year-old’s last Test was the Rugby World Cup final loss to South Africa in Paris last October, when he was sent off in the first half for a high tackle, leaving his team facing a mountainous task.

Cane wasn’t named for New Zealand’s first three Tests of this year after undergoing back surgery in March but Robertson — who this year succeeded Ian Foster as national coach — has said he would consider the 95-Test veteran again due to his leadership qualities.

Cane said he was “grateful” for selection and would work hard to earn a place in the team for the first Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Wellington on August 10.

He had played two club matches since recuperating from surgery.

‘A little way off Test level’

“I’m still a little way off Test level, obviously,” Cane told reporters.

“I’ll keep trying to work on getting better and hopefully I’ll be up to Test level speed pretty quickly.

“Ultimately it will come down to earning selection through how I prepare and train through the week. That’s my best chance to show that I’m ready.”

Cane said he was looking forward to playing as a regular member of the side, rather than the skipper, which carried an additional “mental load”.

Cane’s successor as captain, Scott Barrett, has been included in the squad despite undergoing surgery this week on a finger injury sustained in the San Diego Test.

Team management haven’t put a timeline on Barrett’s recovery.

Robertson has handed other recalls to Canterbury Crusaders backs Will Jordan and David Havili, who both weren’t named for the two home Test wins over England and last week’s defeat of Fiji in San Diego.

Fleet-footed winger Jordan, who underwent shoulder surgery in February, has scored a remarkable 31 tries in 31 Tests, and was the leading try-scorer at last year’s World Cup, with eight.

The squad’s only uncapped player is versatile Wellington Hurricanes back Ruben Love.

Lock Sam Darry and scrum-half Noah Hotham have been retained after both made their debuts in the 47-5 win over Fiji.

All Blacks squad

Backs: Stephen Perofeta, Ruben Love, Will Jordan, Mark Tele’a, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima, Noah Hotham.

Forwards: Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi, Dalton Papali’i, Sam Cane, Ethan Blackadder, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Scott Barrett (c), Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry, Tamaiti Williams, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Fletcher Newell, Tyrel Lomax, Ethan De Groot, Codie Taylor, Asafo Aumua, George Bell.