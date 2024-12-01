All Blacks down Blitzboks in Dubai quarters

The All Blacks face Spain in the semi-final at 12:06pm while the Blitzboks return to action at the Cape Town SVNS next week.

The Blitzboks bowed out of the Dubai Sevens after losing to the All Blacks in the quarterfinals. Picture: Christopher Pike/Getty Images.

A late double from New Zealand’s Sofai Maka sent the Blitzboks crashing out of the Dubai SVNS quarter-finals on Sunday.

Quewin Nortje opened the scoring for the defending champions in the first half with Tristan Leyds adding the conversion to make it 7-0. The All Blacks were thwarted by the Blitzboks defensive effort but made the breakthrough with under a minute to play with speedster Ngarohi McGavrvey-Black making it 7-7 at the break.

Nortje scored his second early in the second half after a moment of Leyds magic opened up space in the All Blacks’ line to make it 12-7. The All Blacks responded through McGarvey-Black whose second of the day made it 14-12.

Donavan Don dotted down in the corner after a quick break, finishing a wonderful pass from Siviwe Soyizwapi to take it to 17-12. With less than a minute to play, Maka joined Nortje and McGarvey-Black with a brace of his own to secure a 24-17 result.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.