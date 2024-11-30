Golden Blitzboks power into playoffs

The Blitzboks got back to winning ways as they beat France to book a spot in the playoffs. Picture: Christopher Pike/Getty Images.

A Donavan Don try in added time secured a Blitzbok win over France and safe passage to the Dubai cup quarter-finals for the defending champions on Saturday.

The Blitzboks triumphed 24-19 in their final Pool A clash, bouncing back from a 22-17 defeat to Kenya after kicking off their title defence with a 17-0 win against Australia.

Christi Grobbelaar and Ricardo Duarttee crossed the whitewash for South Africa inside the opening half. Tristan Leyds added the extras, but Gregoire Arfeuil pulled one back for France to make 12-5 at half time.

A converted Ali Dabo try after the restart restored parity, before Arfeuil dotted down again to give the French the lead for the first time in the match.

Paulin Riva split the uprights to extend their advantage, but Grobbelaar’s second touchdown and a Dewald Human conversion took the game into sudden death, where Don raced away for the golden-point score under the sticks.

The Blitzboks will face New Zealand at 9:10am on Sunday.

