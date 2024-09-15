All Blacks lose injured prop Newell for Wallabies Test

New Zealand Rugby said 24-year-old Newell suffered the injury late in their most recent match against South Africa in Cape Town on 7 September, and would not travel to Sydney.

Injured All Black Fletcher Newell will miss next week’s Rugby Championship Test against Australia, but New Zealand Rugby said on Sunday fellow-prop Ethan de Groot is fit to play.

Canterbury Crusaders tight-head specialist Newell suffered a calf injury during their 18-12 loss to South Africa on September 7 and will not travel to Sydney for the opening Bledisloe Cup Test on Saturday.

A statement from NZ Rugby said Newell’s recovery would take an estimated “three to four weeks” but had not yet ruled the 24-year-old out of contention for the return match against the Wallabies in Wellington on September 28.

Newell was a substitute in the Cape Town defeat, a third loss from four matches for New Zealand in the Rugby Championship which ensured they will not defend their title.

Otago Highlanders loose-head De Groot has recovered from the neck injury that ruled him out of the last three Tests — a victory over Argentina in Auckland and successive losses in South Africa.

Crusaders prop George Bower has been added to the squad to travel to Sydney.