By Agence France Presse

15 Sep 2024

08:03 am

All Blacks lose injured prop Newell for Wallabies Test

New Zealand Rugby said 24-year-old Newell suffered the injury late in their most recent match against South Africa in Cape Town on 7 September, and would not travel to Sydney.

Injured All Black Fletcher Newell will miss next week’s Rugby Championship Test against Australia, but New Zealand Rugby said on Sunday fellow-prop Ethan de Groot is fit to play.

Canterbury Crusaders tight-head specialist Newell suffered a calf injury during their 18-12 loss to South Africa on September 7 and will not travel to Sydney for the opening Bledisloe Cup Test on Saturday.

A statement from NZ Rugby said Newell’s recovery would take an estimated “three to four weeks” but had not yet ruled the 24-year-old out of contention for the return match against the Wallabies in Wellington on September 28.

Newell was a substitute in the Cape Town defeat, a third loss from four matches for New Zealand in the Rugby Championship which ensured they will not defend their title.

Otago Highlanders loose-head De Groot has recovered from the neck injury that ruled him out of the last three Tests — a victory over Argentina in Auckland and successive losses in South Africa.

Crusaders prop George Bower has been added to the squad to travel to Sydney.

Australia rugby New Zealand national rugby union team (ALL Blacks) The Rugby Championship

