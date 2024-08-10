Australia v South Africa: Rugby Championship — LIVE

The world champion Springboks will go into the game with a new flyhalf in Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

The Springbok team to take on the Wallabies in Brisbane. Picture: Tertius Pickard/Gallo Images

The Australian Wallabies host the world champion Springboks from South Africa in the opening game of the 2024 Rugby Championship in Brisbane on Saturday (kick off 6.45am).

The Springboks are coming off three wins and a defeat in their mid-year Tests, while Australia have gone three from three.

Brisbane has not been a happy hunting ground for the Boks, who’ve managed only one win in the city in the last 20 years.

Live updates of the action in Brisbane will appear below. For latest posts please click the refresh button.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus has surprised by picking four-Test rookie Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf for the match, while Elrigh Louw will wear the No 8 jersey. The Boks have also opted for only backs replacements on the bench.

Australia are playing under new coach Joe Schmidt and he has also pulled a surprise by selecting flanker Carlo Tizzano, who’ll be on debut, for the match.

TEAMS

Australia: Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini; Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Matt Faessler, Issac Kailea. Bench: Josh Nasser, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Luke Reimer, Tate McDermott, Tom Lynagh, Dylan Pietsch

South Africa: Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Elrigh Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain); RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Handre Pollard