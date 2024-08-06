Springbok team to face Wallabies: Louw at 8, Feinberg-Mngomezulu at 10

The team includes just top backs on the bench, namely Grant Williams and Handre Pollard.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will wear the Bok No 10 jersey against the Wallabies on Saturday. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named his matchday-23 for the Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday (6.45am).

Erasmus has opted to hand Test starts to Elrigh Louw at number eight and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf.

Willie le Roux is also back at fullback, while Cobus Reinach takes over at scrumhalf in place of the injured Faf de Klerk.

Besides Louw getting a start at No 8, where he takes over from Kwagga Smith, who started both Tests against Ireland at the back of the scrum, RG Snyman will partner Eben Etzebeth in the second row while Bongi Mbonambi is the starting hooker.

On the bench, which has a 6-2 split between forwards and backs, Ben-Jason Dixon hangs on to his place after a strong showing against Portugal, while the two backs replacements are Grant Williams and Handre Pollard.