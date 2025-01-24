Blitzboks edge USA in Perth Sevens opener

The Eagles led at the break, but the Blitzboks fought until the end to secure the win.

Ronald Brown of South Africa runs with the ball during the match between South Africa and the USA on day one of the Perth Sevens tournament on Friday. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Speed, skill and tireless workrate were on display as the Blitzboks kicked off their Perth Sevens campaign on Friday with a comeback win against the USA.

Ricky Duarttee, Quewin Nortje, Selvyn Davids and Ronald Brown each scored a try as South Africa opened the third tournament of the 2024-25 Series with a 24-19 victory against the USA.

Duarttee opened the scoring 12 seconds into the match after the USA failed to collect the kick-off, and the nuggety playmaker made it 12-0 to South Africa soon after with his conversion of Nortje’s try after the speedster grubbered ahead and won a 40-metre sprint to the ball.

Eagles ahead at the break

The Blitzboks were reduced to six players with almost four minutes remaining in the first half when Impi Visser was sent to the naughty chair for a dangerous challenge from the restart, and the USA took full advantage of the power play with Will Chevalier scoring two tries, converted by Steve Tomasin, to give the Eagles a 14-12 lead at the break.

Lucas Lacamp made it 19-12 early in the second half when he beat Ryan Oosthuizen in a long-range race to the corner, but the Blitzboks replied through a Davids quick-tap penalty that cut the deficit to two points with three minutes to go.

And the Blitzboks sealed the win when Brown rounded a defender to score and convert the match-winner.

The result put South Africa into second place in Pool A which Argentina led after a 31-26 win against Australia earlier in the day. Next up, the Blitzboks were set to face the hosts at 1.52pm on Friday.

This story is from sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.