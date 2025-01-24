Blitzboks edge Aussies, go top of group in Perth

The SA Sevens team will complete their group fixtures early on Saturday, with a match against Argentina.

The Blitzboks and Aussies battle for possession in their Sevens match in Perth on Friday. Picture: Will Russell/Getty Images

David Brits scored the match-winning try against Australia on Friday as South Africa climbed into first place in Pool A of the Perth Sevens tournament.

The Blitzboks drew first blood when Donavan Don scored from a centre-scrum. South Africa had a golden opportunity to double their score soon after but Dewald Human dropped the ball across the tryline, and the error was compounded when Quewin Nortje missed a tackle and James Turner raced away to score a converted try that put Australia into a 7-5 lead at the break.

Patient defence from South Africa paid off handsomely in the second half as the hosts were pinned in their half.

When the pressure took a toll, Brits was on hand to collect a turnover and drag Maurice Longbottom across the line for the winning try.

The result elevated South Africa to first place in the pool on six points, two ahead of USA and Argentina.

Earlier in the day, in their opening match, the Blitzboks beat USA 24-19 in another close contest.

The Blitzboks wrap up their Pool A schedule at 7.50am on Saturday morning when they trot out against tournament defending champions Argentina.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.